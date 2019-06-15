Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
1070 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Toms River - Robert Ansley Van Dyke, 70, of Toms River, NJ, passed away at Community Medical Center in Toms River on June 14, 2019. He was born in Lakewood, NJ, and was a life-long resident of Toms River. Robert worked for the Ocean County Board of Social Services as a Social Work Supervisor for 36, years, retiring thirteen years ago. Robert was a compassionate, caring person, who loved the company of his family and friends. He will be dearly missed for his fun loving and joyful spirit.

Robert was predeceased by his brother R. Gerard Van Dyke, and his parents Dr. Ansley and Jane (Rodgers) Van Dyke. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years Andrea (Stephan) Van Dyke; his son Stephen Healey of Bayville, NJ; his daughter Cydney Terreri and husband Michael of Wall, NJ; his grandchildren: Calla, and Sadie; his brothers: David R. Van Dyke of Stamford, CT, and Peter J. Van Dyke and wife Kathleen of Toms River; and his nephews: Michael and Kyle Van Dyke.

Visitation will be Monday, June 17th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 18th, 11 AM at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Robert's name to House of Hope, 253 Chestnut Street, Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019
