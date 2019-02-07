|
|
Robert Anthony Berneck Jr
- - Robert Anthony Berneck Jr. passed away in Florida on January 31, 2019, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lisa Hunt; his brother, John Berneck and his wife Tricia; his sister, Kerrianne Berneck; his sister-in-law, Kathy Seiple and her husband, Rex; his mother, Linda Berneck; and his nephews, Evan Lobato, Benjamin Seiple, Nick Seiple and Ryan Berneck. He was predeceased by his father, Robert, in December 2006.
Born on August 27, 1967 in Jersey City, New Jersey, Bob was graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in computer science. He also earned an MBA from Rutgers University. He was associate director of information technology (IT) for Novartis Pharmaceutical.
Bob loved his family, friends and the ocean, whether he was in it or on it. He spent his summers at the Jersey Shore, and nothing made him smile more than a boat ride on a summer day. He also loved his work and the challenges and rewards it provided, spending 12 years at Novartis, working with some amazing people and traveling the world. Most of all, he loved his family and making people laugh.
A celebration of life will held in the spring in New Jersey; details will be announced.
The family has announced that donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Imerman Angels cancer support community, https://imermanangels.org, as well as the Monmouth county spca monmouthcountyspca.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019