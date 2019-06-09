|
|
Robert Arthur Masella
Howell Twp. - ROBERT ARTHUR MASELLA, 78, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday,
June 7, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and settled in Howell Twp., 46 years ago.
He was self-employed in the construction industry for 40 years, retiring in 2004.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Rose Masella. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Masella; his son, Robert Masella, Jr. of Howell Twp.; his daughters, Denise Brueckner and her husband, Miles of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, and Christine Barber and her husband, Richard of Howell Twp.; his grandchildren, Stephanie and Miles Brueckner, Shannon and Mark Vazquez, Jillian Brueckner and Robert Nason, Jenna Masella, Jack Barber, Matthew Barber, and James Barber; and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Drive, Lakewood Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019