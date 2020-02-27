|
Robert Augustus (Bob) Giunco
Manasquan - "Under a cold, gray February sky," Robert Augustus (Bob) Giunco Sr., 84 of Manasquan passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Bob was born in Neptune, grew up in Sea Girt, and had resided in New York, NY before moving to Manasquan 63 years ago.
He was a proud graduate of St. Rose High School and the University of Notre Dame and was an ardent supporter of the Fighting Irish his entire life. He began his career as an accountant at Price Waterhouse in New York, then moved to the Shore to become a proprietor of the family-owned Giunco Brothers Market, Sea Girt. Later in his career, he co-founded the Sea Girt-based investment management firm George McKelvey Co. where he became a Registered Investment Advisor and Certified Financial Planner. He was a Communicant of St. Mark's Parish, Sea Girt. Bob was a founding member of the Notre Dame Club of the Jersey Shore and was named Man of the Year in 1977. He also served as President of the Spring Lake-Brielle Rotary, on the board of Interfaith Neighbors in Asbury Park, and was active in the Spring Lake Golf Club, serving two terms as treasurer.
Bob lived life to its fullest, including golf and travel with his beloved "Spouse," Mary, countless trips to Notre Dame with his beloved children, grandchildren and friends, working in his vegetable garden, and having lunch with his friends at the Spring Lake Golf Club. His passions included wine, coin collecting, researching stocks, mispronouncing words, recruiting potential students to Notre Dame, and planning his next vacation. But above all, he loved his family, and being with them.
He was predeceased by his parents Augustus J. and Alice (nee Howe) Giunco. Surviving is his devoted wife of 58 years Mary (nee Coyle) Giunco, his beloved children Mary DiLeo and husband John of Cheshire, CT, Robert A. Giunco Jr. of Spring Lake, and Monica Giunco of Jersey City and Manasquan, his cherished grandchildren Matthew Giunco and Monica DiLeo, and his dear brother William Giunco and wife Mary Kathleen of Manasquan. He was indeed "a fine old fellow, well loved by all" -- to quote him.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. Mark's RC Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt. Burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Interfaith Neighbors, 810 4th Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020