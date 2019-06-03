Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Robert Hertling
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
Brick, NJ
Brick - Robert B. Hertling, 88 of Brick passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Robert was born in Newark, NJ and lived in River Edge, NJ before moving to Brick in 1973. Robert served in the National Guard. He retired from NJ Bell/Verizon in 1992 where he worked as a Central Office Technician. He was a communicant of the Church of the Epiphany in Brick, where he served as an Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Knights of Columbus Brick Council 836, he was a Volunteer Fireman in River Edge from 1959-1973, a Volunteer for the Herbertsville First Aid, and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He loved his grandkids, gardening and working in the yard.

He is predeceased by his wife Regina E. Hertling in 2016. Surviving are his two sons Robert B. Hertling, Jr. of Charlestown, RI and Ray Hertling and his wife Krissy of Brick, NJ; his two daughters Patty McLaughlin and her husband Jim of Wall, NJ and Lorie Fischer-Smith and her husband Ray of Toms River, NJ; and six grandchildren Matt, Tommy, Eduard, Maura, Rob and Alex.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be offered Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Church of the Epiphany in Brick. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Popcorn Park Zoo. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
