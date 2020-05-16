Robert B. (Bob) Waller
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) B. Waller

Greenwood, SC - Robert (Bob) B Waller of Greenwood, SC died on May 15, 2020 at the age of 88, but his warm heart and engaging smile will not be forgotten.

He was born August 2, 1931 in Staten Island, NY to Herbert and Ann (Smith) Waller, the fourth of their six children. After being honorably discharged from the US Marine Corp he completed his degree in Chemical Engineering from Wagner College, taking night classes over a nine-year period while starting a family and beginning his 40-year career with Bell Laboratories/Lucent Technologies.

Among his many loves were his wife Corrine (Simon), having enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together, who preceded him in death in 2010. Surviving are his son's Robert Jr (Jodi), Michael (Mary Jane) and daughter Margret (David) Slimmer as well as his eight grandchildren, Megan (Devinn), Thomas, Robert III, Benjamin, Christopher, Elizabeth, Jaimi and Calissa.

He walked the talk in giving back whether being a Pop Warner football coach, member of the Jaycees, serving on the Vestry of Christ Church in Middletown NJ, serving in many roles for the town of Middletown NJ, most notably as its Mayor and later in life serving as part of God's Gardeners for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood, SC.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bob's name to The Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved