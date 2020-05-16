Robert (Bob) B. Waller



Greenwood, SC - Robert (Bob) B Waller of Greenwood, SC died on May 15, 2020 at the age of 88, but his warm heart and engaging smile will not be forgotten.



He was born August 2, 1931 in Staten Island, NY to Herbert and Ann (Smith) Waller, the fourth of their six children. After being honorably discharged from the US Marine Corp he completed his degree in Chemical Engineering from Wagner College, taking night classes over a nine-year period while starting a family and beginning his 40-year career with Bell Laboratories/Lucent Technologies.



Among his many loves were his wife Corrine (Simon), having enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together, who preceded him in death in 2010. Surviving are his son's Robert Jr (Jodi), Michael (Mary Jane) and daughter Margret (David) Slimmer as well as his eight grandchildren, Megan (Devinn), Thomas, Robert III, Benjamin, Christopher, Elizabeth, Jaimi and Calissa.



He walked the talk in giving back whether being a Pop Warner football coach, member of the Jaycees, serving on the Vestry of Christ Church in Middletown NJ, serving in many roles for the town of Middletown NJ, most notably as its Mayor and later in life serving as part of God's Gardeners for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood, SC.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bob's name to The Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.









