Robert B. Zerr, Jr.
Rumson - Robert B. Zerr, Jr., a lifelong resident of Rumson, passed away on March 29th at home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sharon. He is survived by his daughter Terri Jo Zerr; his sister Linda Feeny and her husband Vinny; niece Susan and husband Frank Leslie; nephew John Feeny and wife Dianne; sister-in-law Susan Herman and her husband Ronzel; granddaughters Haleigh, Jackie, Lacee, Brandee and great-granddaughters Macie, Zelda, Emrys, Guinevere.
Bob was known best by his friends as "Bee Zee". He served with the US Army from 1956-1962, serving 16 months in Korea. He was a life member of PBA Local 345, Exempt member of Rumson First Aid Squad, Monmouth County Police Chiefs Association and a member of the Rumson Police Department from 1960-1988, serving the last 3 year as Chief of Police. Those who knew him well, would agree that he was a humanitarian, a staunch defender of the right and a consummate American Patriot. He also played softball for many years at Piping Rock in Rumson. He will be missed.
There will be no viewing or services. Burial will be private in the veteran's section of Fair View Cemetery along with Sharon in Middletown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the s Assoc., PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to any other disabled Veterans organization. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank was entrusted with his care.
This obituary was prepared by Bob himself and dictated to his friend of 53 years, David C. Foster, also known as UD.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019