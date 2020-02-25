|
|
Robert Bair
Forked River - Robert Bair, age 65 of Forked River, passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Robert had a lust for life and lived his to it's fullest. He was creative, artistic and could build anything he set his mind to. Robert will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Robert loved all types of music and loved playing the harmonica with his musician friends. Robert was a carpenter and mason working for Ocean County Utilities Authority in Bayville for the past 25 years. He also served on the board of the Good Luck Cemetery Association, executive board member of the Lacey Twp. Republican club, and was a member of the Ocean county election board.
He was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Elizabeth Bair, his brothers Al, Stanley and Ted.
Robert is survived by his wife of 39 years Nancy (nee Britton) his son Andrew, his sisters Susan Essick, her husband Chip, Beth Kowalchick, her husband Mike, Debbie Bair and Becky Bair. He is also survived by his mother in law Betty Britton, brothers in law Tom and John Britton, sisters in law Liz Britton and Susan Couch and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Also his loyal companions Shiloh and Abby.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Saturday February 29, at 11:00 am from the Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 West Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice, 80 Nautilus Dr., Manahawkin, NJ 08050, or Lacey United Methodist Church. Riggs Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020