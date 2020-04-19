|
Robert Bannon
Point Pleasant - Our dear brother, Robert Timothy Bannon, passed away peacefully on Easter morning, April 12, 2020 at the age of 66. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. Bannon and Geraldine Bannon Kolich, and his beloved brother, Timothy M. Bannon, as well as his stepfather, Anthony F. Kolich, and his stepbrother and stepsister, Anthony R. Kolich and Barbara Kolich Kistner. Bobby loved life and lived it to the fullest. Born and raised in Verona, NJ, Bob lived at the Jersey Shore for all of his adult life. He had a passion for boating, working in the industry and vacationing on the water. He was a member of Bay Head Shores Fishing Club and Jersey Coast Shark Anglers. He loved Giants football, his dogs and his large, extended family. Bobby worked for over 30 years in the Insurance Industry and held the CCLA designation. He leaves behind his best friend and former wife, Donna Pritchard Bannon; a sister, Lynn Bannon Cummings and three brothers Kevin, Brian and Terence Bannon and all their spouses; stepbrothers and sister Kevin, Ken and Kate Kolich and spouses; and an abundance of nieces and nephews that he loved very much. Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service celebrating Robert's life will be held at a future date. Please check back on our website for updates. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2020