Robert Behrens
Forked River - Robert Behrens, age 94, of Forked River, Lacey died on February 1, 2019 at home. Mr. Behrens was employed as an electrician with Public Service Electric & Gas, Newark. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X and a Navy Veteran of World War II.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Catherine in 2012.
Surviving is his son Robert, Jr. and his wife Winnie, of Pennsylvania; his daughters Joanne Coderre and her husband Raymond of Forked River and Kathleen Rieger and her husband Jerry of Randolph, NJ; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday afternoon 2-6 at the Layton's Home For Funerals, 250 Lacey Rd., Forked River, NJ. Relatives and friends may arrive at the funeral home Thursday morning at 830 am. A 9:30 am funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, NJ. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To leave condolences; and for additional information and donations in Robert's memory please visit www.laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019