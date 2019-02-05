Services
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 971-6800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 West Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Pius X
Forked River,, NJ
Robert Behrens Obituary
Forked River - Robert Behrens, age 94, of Forked River, Lacey died on February 1, 2019 at home. Mr. Behrens was employed as an electrician with Public Service Electric & Gas, Newark. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Pius X and a Navy Veteran of World War II.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Catherine in 2012.

Surviving is his son Robert, Jr. and his wife Winnie, of Pennsylvania; his daughters Joanne Coderre and her husband Raymond of Forked River and Kathleen Rieger and her husband Jerry of Randolph, NJ; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday afternoon 2-6 at the Layton's Home For Funerals, 250 Lacey Rd., Forked River, NJ. Relatives and friends may arrive at the funeral home Thursday morning at 830 am. A 9:30 am funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, NJ. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To leave condolences; and for additional information and donations in Robert's memory please visit www.laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019
