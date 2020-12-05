Robert Bellevue



Manalapan Township - Robert Bellevue, 96, of Manalapan Township died on December 3, 2020 while vacationing in Palm Coast, Florida. He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts and raised in Newark. He had resided in Brick Township and Howell Township before moving to Manalapan in 2002.



Bob was a proud World War II veteran. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He participated in operations on Bougainville, Guam, and the Marianas Islands



Bob was employed in bus operations at Public Service Transportation for ten years following World War II. He moved to Metedeconk where he owned and operated Bellevue's Store from 1955 to 1972.



He was a school bus driver for Brick Board of Education for 31 years before his retirement in 1987.



He attended the Frist Presbyterian Church of Englishtown and Grace Presbyterian Church, Palm Coast.



Bob was an avid golf and tennis player into his eighties.



Bob was a kind, caring man that will be missed by all that knew him.



He was predeceased by two sisters, Norma and Sandy.



Surviving are his loving companion of 40 years, Kathleen Glovich who was also his caregiver; a son, Robert Leon Bellevue and daughter-in-law Kim, Point Pleasant Beach; a daughter, Diane Gordon-Wiley, Brick; four grandchildren, Kelly-Gordon-Wylie, and Robert, Bethany, and Kyle; three great grandchildren; two stepsons, Thomas and his wife Sue, New York State and James Glovich, Howell Township; a stepdaughter, Sharon Glovich, Jackson Township; eight step grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; and three nephews.



The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.









