Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Benjamin Curran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Benjamin Curran Obituary
Robert Benjamin Curran

Pompton Lakes - Robert Benjamin Curran, 75, passed away on September 22, 2019. Robert spent 30 years working in the construction field and resided in Pompton Lakes for the last 15 years. Beloved father of Mary Curran, Michelle and her husband Mark Spencer, Colleen Curran, Sharon Curran and her Fiancé Gregory Alino, and Danielle Curran. Brother of Richard Curran and Sharon Thompson.

Grandfather of Michael, Krystle, Rose, Brooke, Max, and Danielle. Predeceased by his brother Dapper. Arrangements were private under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now