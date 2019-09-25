|
Robert Benjamin Curran
Pompton Lakes - Robert Benjamin Curran, 75, passed away on September 22, 2019. Robert spent 30 years working in the construction field and resided in Pompton Lakes for the last 15 years. Beloved father of Mary Curran, Michelle and her husband Mark Spencer, Colleen Curran, Sharon Curran and her Fiancé Gregory Alino, and Danielle Curran. Brother of Richard Curran and Sharon Thompson.
Grandfather of Michael, Krystle, Rose, Brooke, Max, and Danielle. Predeceased by his brother Dapper. Arrangements were private under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019