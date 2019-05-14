|
|
Robert Bleach
Elizabeth - Robert Bleach, 48 of Elizabeth passed away at his home on Friday May 10, 2019. Robert was born and raised in Bayonne and graduated from St. Peter's Prep, Rutgers University and received his law degree from the University of Florida Law School. Robert was a successful attorney who practiced in Florida for many years before returning to his home state of New Jersey. He was a computer genius, a dog lover and an adventurous traveler.
Robert is survived by his mother Maryann Bleach and his father Thomas Bleach and his wife Gerri all of Brick. He is also survived by a sister Kathleen Carty of Brick; his two nephews Thomas and Jack Carty; a niece Alexa Braden.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Services were private. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019