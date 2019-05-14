Services
Robert Bliss Jr. Obituary
Robert Bliss, Jr.

Howell - Robert Frank Bliss, Jr., 67, of Howell passed away at home on Monday, May 13, 2019. A lifelong resident of Howell, Bob was the kind of a guy who would do anything for anyone. He managed Pat's Diner in Belmar for years, and more recently worked as the manager at Checkers in Howell. Bob loved to shop, was a collector of all things Mickey Mouse, and was an active member of several clubs at The Villages.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janice Bliss; daughter, Danielle Bliss; and brothers, Dennis Bliss, James Bliss, Glenn Bliss and Timothy Bliss. Bob is survived by his sisters Mae Ayers of Wall, Laura Hazzard and her husband, Mark of Ohio, Nancy Johnson and her husband, Buddy of Alabama and Tina Hubbard and her husband, Mark of Wall; one brother, Jeffrey Bliss of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 3:30 PM with his funeral service to follow. Interment will be private. In memory of this wonderful man, please make a donation to . For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
