Robert Bruce Halloran



Little Silver - Robert Bruce Halloran of Little Silver, NJ, entered into eternal life peacefully on May 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, MA on 1/13/35, Bob grew up in Newton and graduated from Boston College in 1956. After college, Bob enlisted in the Army, where he was stationed in Paris; thus began a lifelong love of everything French. He was a true Francophile.



After the Army, Bob spent many summers in Martha's Vineyard and was active in Summer Stock Theater at the Charles Street Playhouse. He was a talented actor who seemed to be at home on stage. But, although a true Thespian at heart, he left MA to pursue a career in NYC.



He began working at Mass Mutual Life Insurance, where he remained for over 50 years. During the holiday season in NYC, Bob worked as a Greeter at Bloomingdales. While there, he met and fell in love with a fellow employee—a beautiful, young woman named Marie. A year later, they were engaged.



Bob's success as an Insurance Agent earned him exotic vacations. He and Marie vacationed in the Caribbean Islands and Hawaii. They skied in Chamonix. They even rode a camel in The Canary Islands.



Bob took great pride in his family and was a generous and devoted father and grandfather. His affection also extended to his numerous friends. He possessed a larger-than-life personality. All who knew him enjoyed his wit, humor and intelligence. He made us laugh!



Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marie; three loving children, Karen, Mark (wife Debra), and Elizabeth; and two beautiful granddaughters, Sara and Isabel Halloran. He is also survived by his older brother Donal Halloran (wife Sylvia). Robert is predeceased by his parents, Helen and Jack, and his brother Jay.



We will miss his laughter and storytelling. We love you!



Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank is entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store