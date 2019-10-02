|
|
Robert Byorick
Fort Myers - Robert Stanley Byorick (96) of Fort Myers, FL passed away peacefully on September 18th, 2019.
Bob was born in Hazleton, PA on May 7,1923, one of four children of Francis Joseph and Martha Cecelia (Brozlewski) Byorick.
He graduated from Hazleton HS in 1940, attended Penn State University from 1940-1942, enlisted in the Army Air Corps where he became a B17 co-pilot until the end of WWII, and returned to PSU graduating as an electrical engineer in 1947.
Bob proudly served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant, 452nd Bomber Group, 731st Bomb Squadron, flying a B17 (named Marie Elena) from the airfields of Dephon Green in Norwich England, Goose Bay Labrador, Newfoundland, and Iceland. He had 6 combat missions in Europe. After the war was over, he flew POWs from Lintz, Austria to England and slave laborers from Lintz to Lille, France and was part of the food drop missions over the Netherlands called the "Thanks Yanks Mission". He always remembered the golden tulips.
Bob married the love of his life, Irene (Rene) Mattie on July 4th, 1946.
He worked 37 years for Bell Telephone Laboratories in NYC and NJ where he was a team member on many projects including the mobile cell phone team.
Bob enjoyed golf, bowling and boating. He was a past Commander of a NJ district of the US Power Squadron and reached Senior Navigator level.
He was a longtime member of St Mary's Catholic Church in New Monmouth, NJ and St John XXIII of Fort Myers, FL.
Bob had a great sense of humor and made friends easily, was always kind, caring and helpful to friends and neighbors. He served as the Association President of Wyldewood in Cross Creek in Fort Myers for many years.
Bob was the loving husband of Rene for 58 years until her death in 2004.
His kindness and laughter will be sorely missed by his 3 sons and daughter and their families: son Robert and wife Terry of Milton DE, son Andy of Fort Myers, son Ted of Riegelsville PA, daughter Monica and husband Michael Hanley of Estero FL.
He is survived by his grandchildren Athena , Matthew, Katie, Becca, Meghan and Emily. He was also the loving great-grandfather to Asher, Celia, Ezra, Levi, Ilon, Kaylee, Sienna, Carter, Avery, Peighton, Blake, and Kolbi.
To share one of his many, many Pearls of Wisdom, Bob often said "Love many, trust few, and always paddle your own canoe."
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019