|
|
Robert "Bob" C. Borthwick
Manchester - Robert "Bob" C. Borthwick, 74, of Manchester, died suddenly Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in the Bronx, he had lived in Cliffside Park a few years before moving to Manchester in 1978. He was an autobody claims adjuster for 25 years for EdTom Auto Body in Brick before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed cooking and eating, collecting cookbooks, & feeding other people. He was an avid NY Yankees & Giants fan, and loved his koi fish in his pond. He volunteered at and played Santa at Manchester Regional Day School; served on the Manchester Board of Education for 10 years as President and Vice President; and coached Manchester Little League and Bitty Basketball. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis & Flo Borthwick; brothers, Francis & William; and sisters, Carol Algie & Patricia Borthwick. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marianne (Davino) Borthwick; sons, Robert C. Jr., & Anthony V.; and sister, Margaret "Ginger" Feeley. Visitation is Thursday, December 19, 2019, 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St John's Church, Lakehurst. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob can be sent to Manchester Regional Day School, 890 Toms River Road, Jackson, NJ 08527. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019