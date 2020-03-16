|
Robert C. Gifford
Wall Township - Robert C. Gifford, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune after bravely battling cancer. Bob was a resident of the Jersey Shore most of his life, He graduated Neptune High School in 1961, served in the United States Navy for two (2) years, and then attended classes at Monmouth College. Bob worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone/Verizon and retired as a Service Manager in 1992 after 28 years of service with the company. Bob was a life-long volunteer fireman. He was a dedicated member of the South Wall Fire Rescue Company and the Wall Community First Aid Squad. He served as Fire Chief, Fire Commissioner, a member of the South Monmouth County Fire Chiefs' Association, and Treasurer for the Wall Township Firemen's Relief Association. He is a Past-President of the Rotary Club of Spring Lake-Brielle. Bob was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time on his boat with his friends and family. Bob loved watching his grandkids participate in soccer, cross-country, track, wrestling, softball, basketball and football.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Christopher and Dorothy, and his sisters Janice and Margaret.
Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Linda of Wall, son Bobby and daughter-in-law Colette of Monmouth Beach, son Michael and daughter-in-law Nancy of Chicago, his brother Tommy and sister-in-law Linda of Little Egg Harbor, his aunt Eleanor Hill of Howell, and his grandkids Jacqueline, Bobby and Chris of Monmouth Beach.
A Funeral Service will be scheduled when the world returns to normalcy. In the meantime, please raise a glass in honor of Bob! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the South Wall Fire Rescue Company, PO Box 69, Allenwood, NJ 08720 or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020