Robert C. Higgins
Freehold - Robert C. Higgins, 89, of Freehold died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Colts Neck Township and had resided in Freehold for most of his life.
He was a graduate of Freehold High School and served in the U. S. Army.
Bob was a supervisor at the Monmouth County Reclamation Center, Tinton Falls before his retirement. Prior to that, he was a teamster for Van Brunt Trucking Company.
He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold and a member of Freehold Council No. 1672, Knights of Columbus, and an honorary life member of Msgr. Kivelitz General Assembly, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Bob was an ex-captain of Engine and Hose Company No. 1 of the Freehold Fire Department and a member and past president of Freehold Exempt Firemen's Association. He was also a member of American Legion Post No. 54, Freehold.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Colaner Higgins in 2007 and a son, John C. Higgins in 1986.
Surviving are three sons, Glenn Higgins, Michael Higgins and wife Susan, and Scott Higgins and wife Geraldine; a daughter, Sherrie Scott and husband Robert; his grandchildren, Brittany Vitale and husband John, Conor Scott, Timothy, Molly, Seamus, Maggie and Nikkole Higgins; and a great-granddaughter, Neave Vitale.
Visiting will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery. Memorial donations to the Freehold Fire Department Memorial Fund or s Project would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 23, 2019