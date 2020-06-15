Robert C. Schneider
Berkeley Twsp. - Robert C. Schneider passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 at his home, in Berkeley Twsp. with his family at his side. For service information visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.