Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cartwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Cartwright Obituary
Robert Cartwright

Lakewood - Robert Cartwright, 89 of Lakewood, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Long Branch, he had lived in Oceanport before moving to Lakewood. Bob was a professional firefighter at Fort Monmouth retiring in 1982. He was an exempt fireman for the West End Fire and Truck Company of the Long Branch Fire Dept. and the Port-au-Peck Chemical Hose Co. in Oceanport. He was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church and served our Country honorably in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroism while serving in the Marine Corps Reserves, retiring as CW0-4. Bob also served in the Civil Air Patrol for 12 years as a Character Development Officer for Bayshore Composite Squadron.

Surviving are his wife Rae Cartwright; his son and daughter in law, Robert and Karen Cartwright; 3 daughters and sons in law, Robin and Bucky Moran, Leslie and Tom Dresser, Cathy and Michael DeCesare; his sister, Barbara Schumacher; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with the service to begin at 10:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will be on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the NJ Fireman's Home, 565 Lathrop Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -