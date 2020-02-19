|
|
Robert Cartwright
Lakewood - Robert Cartwright, 89 of Lakewood, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born in Long Branch, he had lived in Oceanport before moving to Lakewood. Bob was a professional firefighter at Fort Monmouth retiring in 1982. He was an exempt fireman for the West End Fire and Truck Company of the Long Branch Fire Dept. and the Port-au-Peck Chemical Hose Co. in Oceanport. He was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church and served our Country honorably in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroism while serving in the Marine Corps Reserves, retiring as CW0-4. Bob also served in the Civil Air Patrol for 12 years as a Character Development Officer for Bayshore Composite Squadron.
Surviving are his wife Rae Cartwright; his son and daughter in law, Robert and Karen Cartwright; 3 daughters and sons in law, Robin and Bucky Moran, Leslie and Tom Dresser, Cathy and Michael DeCesare; his sister, Barbara Schumacher; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with the service to begin at 10:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will be on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the NJ Fireman's Home, 565 Lathrop Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020