Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cerase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Cerase

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Cerase Obituary
Robert Cerase

Jackson Twp. - ROBERT CERASE, 86, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at

CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Twp., NJ. He was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Parlin, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 9 years ago

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Monday,

April 22, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527.

For a complete obituary please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now