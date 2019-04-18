|
Robert Cerase
Jackson Twp. - ROBERT CERASE, 86, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at
CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Twp., NJ. He was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Parlin, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 9 years ago
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Monday,
April 22, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527.
For a complete obituary please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019