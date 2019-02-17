Services
Robert (Bob) Charles Cottingham

- - Robert (Bob) Charles Cottingham, 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence. Born August 15, 1947 in Long Branch, New Jersey, he was a son of the late John A. Cottingham and Irene Ostrander Cottingham. Predeceased by wife, Kathy, and brothers, John and James.

Bob worked as a teacher and athletic trainer at Cranford High School for over 25 years. He loved working with kids and helping others.

He was a member of the Tinton Falls Fire Co., Cranford First Aid Squad and the New Shrewsbury First Aid Squad while living in New Jersey.

Bob is survived by his stepdaughter: Kim Falls (John); stepson: Donald Gordon (Liliana); three grandchildren: Courtney and Lucas Falls, and Sophia Gordon; brother: Thomas (Pegi); sisters-in-law Mary Lou and Nancy, four nieces, one nephew, and three great nephews and a great niece.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
