Robert Charles Dubina
Aberdeen - Robert Charles Dubina, 73, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Robert was born on July 30, 1946 in Jersey City, where he grew up. On November 30, 1968, Robert and his wife, Patricia, were married and began their life together in N. Arlington, where they began their family. In 1973, they relocated to Kearny, before settling in Hazlet in 1974, where they remained to raise their family. Recently in 2016, they moved to Aberdeen. Before retirement, Robert was the manager of Waste Management, a recycling plant in Tinton Falls for many years. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Most of all, Robert was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mack and Anna (Kozak) Dubina. Robert is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 51 years, Patricia A. (Schmidt) Dubina, his loving sons, Robert W. Dubina and his companion, Laura, of Hazlet, and Brian Dubina and his wife, Dawn, of Laurence Harbor, his dear brother, John Dubina of Hazlet and his cherished grandchildren, Emma and Dean Dubina. Robert will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, June 14th from 1 to 5 PM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered during visitation hours. In respect of Robert's wishes, he will be privately cremated. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.