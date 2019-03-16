Resources
- - Passed away Tuesday March 13,2019. He was born October 23, 1931 in Rome,Georgia to the late Dolfus and Ola Harbour. He served in the military and worked as a barber at Marlboro State Hospital. Robert was married to his predeceased wife Annie. R. Harbour for 48 years and Predeceased by his son Charles Phillip Harbour. Leaving to cherish his memory are his children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his nieces and great-nephews and a host of friends.
