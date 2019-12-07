Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Robert Clayton "Bob" Davidson

Robert Clayton "Bob" Davidson Obituary
Robert Clayton "Bob" Davidson

Southport, NC - Robert Clayton "Bob" Davidson, 75 of Southport, and formerly of Oakhurst, NJ, passed away on December 5, 2019. Mr. Davidson was born June 9, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Henry Clayton Davidson and Marion Beach Davidson. Bob graduated from Asbury Park High School and enlisted in the US Navy upon his graduation. He had worked as a Police Officer and a volunteer firefighter in Ocean Township, NJ. Bob worked on the search and recovery team as a diver which lead to his later career as a commercial diver. Based out of New York and New Jersey, Bob did underwater marine work for 40 years, earning the nickname, "Bob The Diver". Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Gifford Davidson; two daughters, Michelle Davidson of Neptune, NJ, and Misty Jensen and husband Alex of Wilmington, NC; and a granddaughter, Macie Lee Jensen, the light of his life. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow. A service will be held in Oakhurst, NJ at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
