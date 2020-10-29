Robert Clonan
Forked River - Robert Daniel Clonan, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather peacefully passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 89. Bob was born on February 12, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. He is predeceased by his parents Morgan and Margaret Clonan and brother Jack Clonan.
A graduate of Fordham University, Bob worked as a manager at New Jersey Bell in Newark and then transferred to AT&T in Basking Ridge where he retired in June 1989.
He grew up in the Bronx and is an alumnus of Mount St. Michael Academy. Bob moved to NJ to raise his family in Colonia and retired in Forked River.
He is survived by his wife Marie and six children, Richard Clonan and his wife Gail of Tinton Falls, Eileen Monesson and her husband Greg of Jackson, Brian Clonan of Howell, Shirlene Soos and her husband Frank of Somerset, Christopher Clonan of East Windsor, and his stepdaughter Jeanette Tarnowski and her husband Ted of Barnegat. Bob is survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He served in the 29th Signal Battalion of the U.S. Army in Germany. Bob was a member of VFW Post 9503 in Bayville. He was active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and served as Scout Master of Troop 46 in Colonia.
Due to Covid-19, all services are private. Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Robert_Clonan
. A celebration of life in honor of Bob will be held at a later date.
