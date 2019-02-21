|
|
Robert "Bob" Colby Anderson
Middletown - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bob" Colby Anderson announce his passing on February 19, 2019, at the age of 79 years.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Sue, and his children, Jim (wife, Jocelyn) and Julie (husband, Shan). Bob will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Jack, James and Jenna; his sister-in-law Kathy Buckingham (husband, Joe); and his niece, Jami Peters (husband, Brian, and their son, Owen).
A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, Bob graduated from Gettysburg College in 1961 and started his 33-year career as a Physical Education teacher and coach at Thorne Middle School in Middletown, New Jersey.
Bob was a long-time member of Beacon Hill Country Club and will be remembered for his many inventions, creations and collections. He loved watching his children's and then his grandchildren's many athletic events and will be remembered for his love of golf, baseball, the backyard birds, his garden of tomatoes and the NY Mets. Bob treasured his many years of travel with Sue and was proud to have played 978 different golf courses throughout the United States.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 1:00pm-5:00pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home located at 115 Tindall Road in Middletown, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 4:30pm at the end of visitation hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to the United States Blind Golf Association - www.usblindgolf.com
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019