Robert Colello
Morganville - Robert Colello 84 of Morganville NJ, passed away after a courageous battle, due to complications from Covid-19 on November 30th 2020 at Bayshore Medical Center.
He was born February 26th 1936 in Jersey City, NJ the son of the late Patrick and Josephine Colello. He served his country on active duty from 1955 to 1957 in the United States Army remaining in the Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1963.
He was accepted into the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the U.S and Canada of which he was a 60 year member. He was a hardworking man spending most of his career as a plumber and job foreman out of what is now Local 24 in North Jersey. He also obtained his Master Plumber License.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Florence Colello of Morganville N.J. Together, they built two beautiful and loving homes, the second in Morganville N.J. in 1976. He was extremely proud of his four children; a daughter Doris, a Registered Nurse, and three sons; Wayne, Robert and Dean, all business owners and operators.
He enjoyed doing anything that let him spend time with his family; watching a football game, celebrating holidays, working on home projects with his youngest son, spending time in his yard filling his many bird feeders, barbecuing, and playing with the family dogs.
He was pre-deceased by several sisters and a brother; Jessie Fracasso, Phyllis Jurisk, Lucy Nevins, Frank Colello, and Jean Spina. He is survived by a twin sister, Dorothy Fabiano of Connecticut, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private viewing on Tuesday Dec. 8th 2020 for immediate family members only at Waitt Funeral in Morganville, NJ. Burial will be at the Brigadier General Wiiliam C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown NJ.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
.