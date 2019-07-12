|
|
Robert Crane
Toms River -
Robert E. Crane, age 83, of Toms River passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Robert was born in Elizabeth, NJ on January 29, 1936 to the late Russel and Florence Crane. During his career Robert owned and operated Crane Auto Repair in Brick for over 50 years. He was an antique car enthusiast, a member of many Automobile Clubs, and an original founder of the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County.
He is preceded in death by his wife Eileen Crane and his former wife Margaret.
Surviving Robert are his children, Laura Pollock and her husband Al, Edward Crane, Melissa Kinsman, granddaughter, Bailey Kinsman, brother Russel Crane, nieces, nephews, 6 Stepchildren and 13 step grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A time for reflection will be offered at 3:00pm.
In Lieu of Flowers; Please make donations to the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County or the Marshall Steam Museum and Friends of Auburn Heights.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019