Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Crane


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Crane Obituary
Robert Crane

Toms River -

Robert E. Crane, age 83, of Toms River passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Robert was born in Elizabeth, NJ on January 29, 1936 to the late Russel and Florence Crane. During his career Robert owned and operated Crane Auto Repair in Brick for over 50 years. He was an antique car enthusiast, a member of many Automobile Clubs, and an original founder of the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County.

He is preceded in death by his wife Eileen Crane and his former wife Margaret.

Surviving Robert are his children, Laura Pollock and her husband Al, Edward Crane, Melissa Kinsman, granddaughter, Bailey Kinsman, brother Russel Crane, nieces, nephews, 6 Stepchildren and 13 step grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. A time for reflection will be offered at 3:00pm.

In Lieu of Flowers; Please make donations to the Vintage Automobile Club of Ocean County or the Marshall Steam Museum and Friends of Auburn Heights.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now