Dr Robert D. Bennett
Manchester - Dr. Robert D. Bennett, 85, of Renaissance, Manchester, passed away peacefully at home on July 1st, after a long illness. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and cherished friend to many. Born in South Amboy on June 26, 1935 to Roy and Helen Bennett. Dr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Rosemary, son, Robert J. (husband, Kevin Canfield), daughter, Elizabeth Petersen, and daughter, Deborah Lodato (husband, Anthony) and five grandchildren; Ashley and Ryan Lodato, Lauren Bennett, Andrew Freeman and Alexa Petersen He was predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Robyn, and brother, Edwin R. Bennett. Bob, known by his nickname, Don, or "Pep" was a gifted athlete, who earned county and state honors in basketball and baseball which earned him a scholarship to St. Louis University where he played for the Billikens and led to an offer for a place in the University's dental school, class of '59 where he was a member of Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. In May of 1958, he married Rosemary Alexiou, and after graduating he spent four years in the US Navy Dental Corp. After his military service, Dr. Bennett opened his private dental office back in his hometown of South Amboy where he practiced until his retirement in 2000. He was a life member of the Middlesex County Dental Society, NJ State Dental Society, and the American Dental Association. In 2004 Bob and Rosemary moved to Renaissance in Manchester where he was an active member of the Tennis & Golf Clubs. Visitation is Monday 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday 10:30 am at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Bob's favorite charity, Our Little Haven, PO Box 23010, St. Louis, MO 63156-3010. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com. Live stream link available at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/534023.






