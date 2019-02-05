|
Robert D. Conard
Atlantic Highlands - Robert D. Conard, 89 of Atlantic Highlands, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, January 28, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided there until moving to Atlantic Highlands in 1961.
Mr. Conard worked as a foreman with New Jersey Natural Gas Co. in Atlantic Highlands for over 30 years and retired in 1994. He was a communicant of St. Agnes RC Church in Atlantic Highlands and was a veteran of both World War 2 and the Korean War serving in the US Army and was a past commander of the Eugene Allen VFW Post in Atlantic Highlands.
Mr. Conard was pre-deceased by his wife, Dorothy Lisiecki Conard in 2017, his daughter Vicky Conard-Dempsey, a brother Richard Conard and 2 sisters, Margaret Balch and Dolly Peters. He is survived by his son, David Conard of Aberdeen MD.
Relatives & friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Saturday from 12 noon to 2 pm at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands, NJ. All other services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019