Robert D. de Laski
Stuart, FL - Robert D. de Laski of Stuart, FL, formerly of West Allenhurst, NJ passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 95, one month shy of his 96th birthday.
As a child, Bob lived the world over as his father built the oil refineries for Standard Oil of NJ, Esso.
Bob graduated from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in 1944 and was Commander of his class. He achieved the rank of 1st Mate.
Bob was a career life insurance agent with Mass Mutual.
Bob was a devoted Catholic and served Mass at Holy Redeemer Church in Florida until the age of 85.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, in 2007 and had been married for 53 years. He is survived by 5 children; Gayle, Cynthia, Barbara and husband Albert, Claudia and husband David, and Justin and wife Samantha. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A formal Veterans Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020