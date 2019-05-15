Services
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Jackson - Robert D. Hancock, 87, of Jackson passed away at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Lakewood on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Hopewell, raised in Hightstown and had lived in Howell before moving to Jackson in 2004. A horse trainer by trade, Bob was a member of the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating and fishing. Bob was a very social man with a lot of friends and he loved going out to eat.

He was predeceased by his wife, Julia Hancock in 1999. Bob is survived by his children, Maryjean Hancock of Jackson, and Robert Hancock and his wife, Miriam of Neptune; two granddaughters, Juliette Hancock and Jeanine Hancock; and his companion, Rae Hansen of Jackson.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM funeral service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019
