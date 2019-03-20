Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Interment
Following Services
White Ridge Cemetery
Eatontown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Hardy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert D. Hardy Obituary
Robert D. Hardy

Red Bank - Robert D. Hardy, 60, passed away at Riverview Medical Center on March 14, 2019.

He was born in Trenton and had been a resident of Red Bank since 1995.

Robert worked as a security guard for Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank for the last 25 years. He was also a very talented chef, poet and writer.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Bama Cherry.

Surviving are his children: Natosha Hardy of Red Bank, Nyrie Hardy of Red Bank and Yolonda Farmer of East Orange; his mother, Salina Cherry of Oakhurst, Siblings: Mathis Jones of GA, Earl Jones of Freehold, Betty Jones of Manchester and Lynda Blacknall of Manalapan, his ex-wife Robin Hardy of Red Bank; seven grandchildren: Nyasia, Myquan, Elijah, Kareem, Rocquell, Naimah and Gabriela as well as three great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 8AM -12PM on Saturday March 23, 2019 with a funeral home service from 12PM-2PM. Interment at White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown to follow.

The family requests donations to either/or of the following charities in lieu of flowers: Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture https://support.si.edu/site/Donation2?idb=0&df_id=17301 or to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation hackensackmeridianhealth.org/givingheals

Please visit Robert's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now