Robert D. Hardy
Red Bank - Robert D. Hardy, 60, passed away at Riverview Medical Center on March 14, 2019.
He was born in Trenton and had been a resident of Red Bank since 1995.
Robert worked as a security guard for Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank for the last 25 years. He was also a very talented chef, poet and writer.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Bama Cherry.
Surviving are his children: Natosha Hardy of Red Bank, Nyrie Hardy of Red Bank and Yolonda Farmer of East Orange; his mother, Salina Cherry of Oakhurst, Siblings: Mathis Jones of GA, Earl Jones of Freehold, Betty Jones of Manchester and Lynda Blacknall of Manalapan, his ex-wife Robin Hardy of Red Bank; seven grandchildren: Nyasia, Myquan, Elijah, Kareem, Rocquell, Naimah and Gabriela as well as three great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 from 8AM -12PM on Saturday March 23, 2019 with a funeral home service from 12PM-2PM. Interment at White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown to follow.
The family requests donations to either/or of the following charities in lieu of flowers: Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture https://support.si.edu/site/Donation2?idb=0&df_id=17301 or to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation hackensackmeridianhealth.org/givingheals
Please visit Robert's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019