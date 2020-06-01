Robert D. Hickey



Toms River - Robert D. Hickey, age 88, of the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.



Born in Bronx, NY, he moved to Toms River, N.J. in 1960. Bob worked at the Ford Plant in Edison NJ for 32 Years. He was very active in his community and family. An avid model car collector and traveler. Had a great passion for all things cars, his family and extremely proud to be a "Great Grandfather".



He is survived by his Children Ellen Corvinus, Robert Hickey, two Grandsons; Brian and Jen Corvinus and Michael and April Corvinus, and three Great-Grandchildren; Karrisa Corvinus, Colton Corvinus and Caleb Corvinus. And a sister, Gail Toscano.



Services will be private because of the pandemic and interment will take place at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, North Hanover Twp., N.J. Arrangements are by D'Elia Funeral Home.









