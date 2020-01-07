Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Robert D. Joyce Sr. Obituary
Robert D. Joyce, Sr.

Oceanport - Robert D. Joyce, Sr., age 76 of Oceanport, died on January 6, 2020 at home surround by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, he had lived in Oceanport for the past 70 years. Bob was the Police Chief for the Oceanport Police Department. Serving the town as a police officer for 27 years before retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Oceanport PBA, and served as President of the NJ Police Chief's Association, Oceanport First Aid Squad and an Exempt Fireman of the Port-Au-Peck Fire Department in Oceanport. Overall, he was a dedicated resident who served Oceanport for over 40 years.

Surviving are his wife, Georgianna Joyce; 2 sons, Robert D. Joyce, Jr. and Richard A. Joyce; his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Nancy Joyce; his brother, Richard Joyce, his sister, Diane Joyce Schmid and 4 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am at the funeral home with the service beginning at 10 am. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oceanport First Aid, P.O. Box 76, Oceanport, NJ 07757 or the Port-Au-Pack Volunteer Fire Department, 433 Myrtle Avenue, Oceanport, NJ 07757. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
