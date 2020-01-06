|
Robert D. Smith
Marlton - Mr. Robert Smith, age 86, of Marlton, NJ passed away on December 28, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years Jean Smith, three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marilyn Moore (Kevin), Corrine Geer (Gil), and Sherri Smith. He was the loving grandfather of three grandchildren, Robert and James Moore and Brian Geer. He was the second son of Chester and Dorothy Smith and was preceded in death by his two brothers Charles and Jeffrey Smith. Robert, a retired career school teacher, had a love of nature, flowers, and birds. He enjoyed playing tennis, tending to his beautiful garden, seeing shows, and reading books. He was a long-term resident of Toms River. He and his family participated with the American Host Program for many years. He loved showing travelers from around the globe the incredible sites in New York City and New Jersey. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed by his family. The interment was held at Brig. Gen. Doyle Military Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ on Friday, January 3rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert can be made to .
