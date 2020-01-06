Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Smith Obituary
Robert D. Smith

Marlton - Mr. Robert Smith, age 86, of Marlton, NJ passed away on December 28, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years Jean Smith, three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marilyn Moore (Kevin), Corrine Geer (Gil), and Sherri Smith. He was the loving grandfather of three grandchildren, Robert and James Moore and Brian Geer. He was the second son of Chester and Dorothy Smith and was preceded in death by his two brothers Charles and Jeffrey Smith. Robert, a retired career school teacher, had a love of nature, flowers, and birds. He enjoyed playing tennis, tending to his beautiful garden, seeing shows, and reading books. He was a long-term resident of Toms River. He and his family participated with the American Host Program for many years. He loved showing travelers from around the globe the incredible sites in New York City and New Jersey. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed by his family. The interment was held at Brig. Gen. Doyle Military Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ on Friday, January 3rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert can be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -