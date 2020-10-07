1/1
Robert D. Swales
Robert D. Swales

Brick - Robert D. Swales, Sr., 80, of Brick formerly of Newark died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Brick. Mr. Swales retired in 2006 as Director of Newark Office of Emergency Management after 35 years of service to the City of Newark.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Joan (Simons) Swales; son, Robert Swales, Jr.; daughter, Meg Scott and her husband Kevin; sister, Margaret Jamison and her husband, Stephen; Grandchildren, Brittney Scott, Sarah Scott and Alexa Scott and fiancé Andrew Bohnarczyk; and a great granddaughter, Reese Scott.

Visiting on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3-7pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service at 7pm in the funeral home. For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
