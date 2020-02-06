|
Robert D. Ullrich
Lakewood - Robert D. Ullrich, 75, of Lakewood, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Irvington, NJ, he resided in Robbinsville for 26 years before moving to Lakewood. Robert retired from Fort Dix and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and going to the beach.
Son of the late Raymond and Evelyn Ullrich, he was predeceased by his son, David. Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; his daughter, Stephanie and his brother, Raymond.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 10am-12pm with a memorial service to begin at 12pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the , Greater NJ Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd., Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or at
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020