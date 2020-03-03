Services
Robert E. Comerford Obituary
Robert E. Comerford

Neptune - Robert E. Comerford, 56 of Neptune, NJ suddenly passed away at Community Medical Center, Toms River with his loving family by his side on February 29, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11-2 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals at 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Robbie's final generous act was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of Robert Comerford to the NJ Sharing Network Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974. For the full obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
