Services
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Pemberton Twp. - Robert E. Farrell of Pemberton Twp. passed away August 21, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ. He was 85. Bob was born in Wrigjtstown, NJ and had been a longtime resident of Pemberton.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday August 30th at 4PM at the LEE FUNERAL HOME, 317 High St., Mt. Holly. Relatives and Friends May visit with the family from 3-4PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Bob to the or to the donor's choice. Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly. Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservice.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
