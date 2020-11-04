Robert E. Fox



Tinton Falls - The Rev. Robert E. Fox, age 92 of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY. He later married his predeceased wife, Arleen Fox, and had three children.



Robert earned a P.H.D. in Philology; after attending the Ministry, he also earned his Doctorates Degree in Theology.



Robert served as Minister at the North Field Baptist Church in Livingston for many years, as well as The First Baptist Church of Morristown.



Robert is survived by his two sons, Steven Fox, Douglas Fuchs and his wife Deborah, six grand-children and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his long time companion and very dear friend Misty Naples.









