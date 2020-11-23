Robert E. Kelly



Middletown - Robert E. Kelly of Middletown, NJ, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, due to complications from chronic medical conditions.



Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY to William and Ethel (Mullaney) Kelly. He grew up with his beloved siblings, William and Linda (McLaughlin). A gifted student, Robert earned academic scholarships for both high school, where he attended St. Michael's of Brooklyn, and college, where he attended Fordham University. While attending college, he also worked part-time and began his career as a "newspaper man", working at the New York Daily News. He held various positions there and left after 25 years to join the Newark Star Ledger for the remainder of his career until his retirement. He loved the newspaper and continued to read it cover-to-cover every day until his death.



Robert met his beloved wife Dorothy (Walsh) through the most wonderful group of lifelong friends. They fell in love, were married, and began their lives together in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. After years of fun visiting the Jersey Shore, and after the arrival of their first two children, they moved their new family to Middletown, NJ, and welcomed their third and final child. He loved his family, including all of his nieces and nephews, and had many cherished memories with all of them. He was a dependable and wonderful father to his kids, with a sharp sense of humor that he passed along to his children and grandchildren, along with his warmth and years of wisdom.



As a devout Catholic, he was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and, upon settling in Middletown, became a life-long congregant at St. Mary's, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector for many years. He was a man of his faith and attempted to live it every day of his life.



In addition to his wife of over 40 years, Dorothy, he is survived by his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren; Robert, Sandra, Logan, and Charlotte Kelly (Belford, NJ), Christopher, Sinead, Emma and Owen Kelly (Manalapan, NJ), and Allison Kelly (N. Palm Beach, FL). He also leaves behind a wonderful litany of friends from many different corners of his life, some of whom spanned 50 years, who he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, William Kelly & Linda McLoughlin (Kelly).



Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a small, private ceremony. Unfortunately, no visitation will be held. However, the family looks forward to seeing everyone at a later date when all can safely and properly gather for a Memorial Mass to celebrate this life well-lived.



Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









