|
|
Robert E. Laveratt
Ocoee, FL - Robert E Laveratt, 90, of Ocoee, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Bob lived at Inspired Living Assisted Living Facility for the past year and a half.
Bob was born in Jersey City on June 23, 1928. He was a devoted patriot, who served in the Korean War. Bob was well known to spontaneously sing his favorite song, "God Bless America" He lived his adult life in Red Bank, New Jersey, and was a proud member of Steamfitter Local #475 of Warren NJ.
Bob was a true example of a community servant, dedicating 50 years of active service to the Navesink Hook and Ladder, Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to being an Ex-Captain, he served on numerous committees over the years. Additionally, Bob was a lifetime member of the New Jersey State Fireman's Relief Association.
Bob is pre-deceased by his son, Robert H Laveratt. He is survived by his daughter, Nancie Laveratt Byrnes of Windermere, Florida, CJ Laveratt of West Long Branch, New Jersey, and Sharon Laveratt of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Grant Williams, Sarah Laveratt, Bobby Laveratt, and Patrick Byrnes.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, April 1, 2019, 10 AM, at St James Catholic Church, 94 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019