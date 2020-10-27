Robert E. McVeigh



Toms River - Robert E. McVeigh, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away at home on Sunday October 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in 1931 in Long Branch, NJ, Robert resided in Middletown, Rumson and Red Bank before moving to Toms River. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Robert then devoted his career to public service and worked for the Department of Defense at Fort Monmouth for 37 years.



After retirement, Robert worked for Monmouth County, dedicated to Habitat for Humanity. He was a devote Catholic, former parishioner and Lector for Holy Cross Church in Rumson and Saint James in Red Bank. Robert enjoyed golf and bowling, and was an avid NY Giants fan. He loved making people laugh with his keen sense of humor. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Robert was a kind man of tremendous generosity and gratitude whose favorite play was "A Christmas Carol."



Robert was a devoted husband, Father and Grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Patricia (2004) and his brother James. He is survived by his daughters, Marietta Grother and her husband William of Robbinsville, NJ and Patricia Bennett and her husband John of Toms River, NJ. Robert cherished his 6 grandchildren; Christopher, Scott, Robert, Patrick, Isabella and Jessica.



Visitation will be held at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, on Thursday October 29, 2020, from 9-10 am, with a Mass of Catholic Burial to be offered at 10:30 am at Saint Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, NJ. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.









