Robert E. Murray Sr.
Manalapan - Robert E. Murray Sr., 90, of Manalapan, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at home. Robert was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, but grew up on North Brother's Island in the East River, as the son of a lighthouse keeper. He resided in Manalapan for 55 years. Before retiring Robert was employed as a typographical setter for Everlast in Manhattan, New York. He was a proud Army Veteran and a graduate of OCS, graduating as a lieutenant.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Mary. He is survived by his daughter Joan and her husband Alfred; daughter Eileen; son Robert Jr. and his wife Tina; son John; grandchildren Denis and his wife Kirsten, Brian and his wife Lily, Meghan, Kevin and his wife Stephanie, Mary, Will, Marissa and Robert; great grandchildren Colin, Brianna, Ryan, Caleb, Declan and Julianna.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, September 27, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas More Church, Manalapan on Monday, September 28, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com