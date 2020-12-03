1/
Robert E. Schug
1942 - 2020
Robert E. Schug

Lavallette - Robert E. Schug, 78, of Lavallette died Saturday November 28, 2020. Robert was born October 31, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Ellsworth and Ernestine Schug. He was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.

Robert was a licensed master plumber who built a successful infrastructure installation business from the ground up. During his 50 year career, he provided water to thousands of people across New Jersey. He was a talented mechanic and machinist who could design, build or repair anything. He enjoyed offshore power boat racing and held the title of World Champion for several years.

Robert was a fabulous storyteller and generous to everyone he encountered. A passionate traveler, Robert loved the outdoors and the natural world. He adored animals and spent many happy hours with his Umbrella Cockatoo, Coconut.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Balchunas Schug; daughters, Susan Mendes and her husband Antonio of Arizona; Karen Kloo and her husband Kenneth of Toms River; grandchildren, Caroline Cateil; Olivia Mendes; Alex Kloo and Adam Kloo.

He was a loyal friend and will be greatly missed and remembered by many.

At this time, all Services will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held in the future. Memorial donations to Deborah Hospital Foundation are appreciated.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
706 Grand Central Ave.
Lavallette, NJ 08735
(732) 793-9000
