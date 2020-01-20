Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Ocean County Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Spilner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Spilner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Spilner Obituary
Robert E. Spilner

Toms River - Robert E. Spilner of Toms River passed away January 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Born in Orange, NJ Robert worked for General Motors in Bensalem, PA until his retirement.

Robert had many friends; he will be missed by all who knew him.

Visiting will be Saturday 10:00am until 11:00am at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -