|
|
Robert E. Spilner
Toms River - Robert E. Spilner of Toms River passed away January 19, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Born in Orange, NJ Robert worked for General Motors in Bensalem, PA until his retirement.
Robert had many friends; he will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting will be Saturday 10:00am until 11:00am at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020